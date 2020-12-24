All Set For The Launch Of Pedalandariki Illu

Amaravati: The State government is all set for the launch of flagship programme of Navaratnalu “Pedalandariki Illu”, on this Friday, coinciding with Christmas and Vaikunta Ekadasi.

Driven by a strong vision, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had decided to provide pucca houses to the poor, to fulfill their dream of having a shelter of their own, which is a basic need along with food and clothing for human subsistence. In his 3648 Km padayatra, the Chief Minister promised to provide one such shelter for all the poor across the State and stood by it, despite encountering many hurdles.

The Chief Minister will initiate the programme at Komaragiri layout of U Kothapalli mandal in East Godavari district, which takes place across the State for the next 15 days, benefiting over 30 lakh beneficiaries. Also on the same day, the government will commence the construction of 15.60 lakh houses in the first phase. In addition to these, the government will also distribute sale agreements for 2.60 lakh TIDCO houses.

The government had initially decided to launch the massive event on Ugadi festival day (March 25) this year. But just as the demons had violated the yajna of the gods, the opposition conspired and thwarted the program by filing PILs in the courts. Although the government tried to bring this on between various occasions like Ambedkar Jayanti, Gandhi Jayanti, Independence Day, the initiative was halted as the court proceedings are taking place. In this context, the government had finally decided to distribute the house site pattas in those areas, where the court cases were not there and in rest, the beneficiaries will be given D-form pattas, and once the legal cases are resolved, land deeds will be handed over, in the name of women beneficiaries.

So far 30,75,755 beneficiaries have been identified for the scheme, of which 23,37,067 will be given houses in over 17,000 developed layouts ‘YSR Jagananna Colonies’. About 4,86,820 people who are already living in unauthorized sites, will be authorized and the remaining 2,51,868 will be allocated in TIDCO houses. For the first time in the country, a house site patta is being given for just one rupee and will be registered in the name of a women’s household. All the beneficiaries will be given either 1.5 cents in rural areas or one cent in urban areas.

The State government had acquired 68,361 acres of land worth Rs 23,535 crore. Of this 25,120.33 acres belongs to the government which is valued at about Rs 8,000 crore and 25,359.31 acres were purchased at a cost of Rs 10,150 crore. Also, 4457.05 acres was acquired under land pooling scheme in Visakhapatnam, 1074.18 acres owned by AMRDA in the capital Amravati area, 2550.96 acres was acquired for TIDCO housing, and another 9800 acres for those living occupied lands was acquired.

Besides these, the government has proposed to construct 28.30 lakh houses in the State at an estimated cost of Rs 50,944 crore. Out of these, 15.60 lakh houses will be taken up in the first phase at a cost of Rs 28,084 crore and the remaining 12.70 lakh houses will be taken up in the second phase at a cost of Rs 22,860 crore, The first phase works shall commence from December 25 onwards, where 15.60 lakh houses will be constructed in 8,929 layouts in 175 constituencies, while in the second phase, 12.70 lakh houses will be constructed in 7,141 layouts in all constituencies. The government has decided to inspect quality houses by experts from IITs and NIT.

Each house will consist of one bedroom, living room, kitchen, toilet and verandah, with a total plinth area of 340 sq.ft. and will be provided with basic facilities like lights, fans, overhead tank and water connection. AP Tidco has already undertaken the construction of 2,62,216 houses across the state. The houses are being constructed on three floors with an area of ​​300, 365, 430 sq. Ft. The State government is only charging one rupee from the beneficiary for a 300 sq ft house and will be given to the beneficiaries through an agreement of sale. Similarly, the beneficiary of a 365 sq ft house has to pay Rs 50,000 as his share and the beneficiary of a 430 sq ft house has to pay Rs 1 lakh but the government has also announced a 50 per cent subsidy for them. To that extent, the beneficiary of a 365 sq ft house will have to pay only Rs 25,000 and the beneficiary of a 430 sq ft house will have to pay only Rs 50,000 as their share. The subsidy will be borne by the government.

For TIDCO houses, 1,43,600 beneficiaries have been identified for 300 sq ft houses, 44,304 for 365 sq ft houses and 74,312 beneficiaries for 430 sq ft houses. They will also be given sale agreements from Friday.