All National Parks, Sanctuaries in Andhra Pradesh to Remain Shut

All National parks and wildlife sanctuaries in Andhra Pradesh will be closed to prevent the transmission of coronavirus from humans to animals.

Based on the directions from the center, we are taking steps to close all national parks and wildlife sanctuaries in the state said principal chief conservator of forests N. Prateep Kumar on Friday.

Orders were passed to the forest staff to track animal health and sanitize areas where they congregated. He said that forest officials had been given orders to keep an eye on animals 24 hours and to enlist the help of veterinarians to treat animals who were ill said.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Minister for Forests Balineni Srinivas Reddy issued instructions to take appropriate steps to protect animals and to prevent problems.