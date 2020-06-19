AMARAVATI: In a clean sweep of the four seats from Andhra Pradesh, candidates of the ruling YSR Congress Party in the state emerged victorious in the Rajya Sabha elections held on Friday. All the four candidates of the YSRCP – Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose, Mopidevi Venkata Ramana, Aalla Ayodhya Ramireddy and Parimal Nathwani – have registered easy victories in the polling for the Rajya Sabha seats conducted during the day.

Out of the total 175 votes, 173 votes have been polled in the elections held at the Assembly Committee Hall since Friday morning. The polling was held from 9 am till 4 pm. As largely expected, all the four victorious candidates received 38 votes each while Varla Ramaiah of the TDP received only 17 votes. Interestingly, there were four votes that were declared as invalid and all of them are said to be of the TDP members.

All the four winning YSRCP candidates have expressed their gratitude for giving them the opportunity to get elected to the ‘House of Elders’.