Alipiri Police Register Cases Against 9 Jana Sena Leaders

Aug 10, 2022, 10:26 IST
Alipiri Police register cases against Jana Sena leaders. Jana Sena party leaders staged a protest at Alipiri Padalu on August 10 demanding the removal of Laxmi Narayana from the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) trust board.

Bhoodati Lakshminarayana has lodged a complaint at the Alipiri police station. The Alipiri police have registered a case against Jana Sena leaders. A total of 9 Jana Sena leaders including Kiran Royal, Raja Reddy, Subhashini, and Amrutha were booked. 

As part of the protest, the Jana Sena party leaders and activists broke coconuts at Alipiri.


Andhra Pradesh
Jana Sena
