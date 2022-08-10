Alipiri Police Register Cases Against 9 Jana Sena Leaders

Alipiri Police register cases against Jana Sena leaders. Jana Sena party leaders staged a protest at Alipiri Padalu on August 10 demanding the removal of Laxmi Narayana from the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) trust board.

Bhoodati Lakshminarayana has lodged a complaint at the Alipiri police station. The Alipiri police have registered a case against Jana Sena leaders. A total of 9 Jana Sena leaders including Kiran Royal, Raja Reddy, Subhashini, and Amrutha were booked.

As part of the protest, the Jana Sena party leaders and activists broke coconuts at Alipiri.