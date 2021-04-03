Alert APSRTC Driver Prevents Mishap, Saves Passengers' Lives

Passengers of an APSRTC Indra AC bus had a miraculous escape after it caught fire. The bus was proceeding from Kakinada to Vijayawada. The driver noticed smoke in the engine and alerted the passengers. As the driver was alert, a major accident was avoided and no one was injured.

Soon as they receivied information, fire-fighting personnel rushed to the spot and doused the flames. Half of the bus was burned and the entire place was covered with smoke. The APSRTC personnel shifted the passengers to another bus.