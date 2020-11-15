Akhil's Sensational Confession in Vizag Varalaxmi Murder Case

The murder of 18-year-old Varalakshmi from Gajuwaka created a sensation across the state. Akhil Sai, jilted by Varalakshmi allegedly attacked the girl with a blade. The girl died on the spot and the accused was arrested within three hours of the crime. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy promised that the accused was punished soon.

In the interrogation, Akhil told the police that he had killed Varalakshmi as she was moving close to another person. He admitted that he had bought the packet of chilli powder to manipulate the evidence and the black cloth found at the place of incident was of Varalakshmi's.

Police are also investigating the case in the angle of 'Occult Practices' as well. It is all known knowledge that the murder took place on the full moon day and at the crime spot, lemon, turmeric, black cloth, amulet were found. Akhil said that he doesn't know about all those things but the black cloth belonged to Varalakshmi.

The Visakhapatnam police have taken the case seriously and have collected all the evidence. It is learned that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed anguish over the murder and ordered for strict action against the accused and announced financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh to the deceased's family. Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita is also closely monitoring the case and the investigation into the Varalakshmi case has been assigned to a Disha police station.