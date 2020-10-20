Ajay Kallam Showers Praise On Village Secretariat And Volunteers' System

Ajay Kallam principal advisor to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the village secretariat system is one of the best systems in India. A seminar was held at ANU on Monday on Sustainable Rural Development and Village Secretariat System.

Addressing the conference online, Ajay Kallam said that there is no point in community development without public participation. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is taking all the measures to provide minimum facilities to the villages and is planning out strategies for the development of rural areas. As part of that, the village secretariat system has been brought up and the idea behind it is to ensure that the state government. He said that the volunteers are rendering selfless services.

He said the system would benefit the rural people the most. He further added that Kerala stood as an example in the past in terms of rural services and now with the setting up of village secretariats, many other states are following Andhra Pradesh. He stressed that people will be benefited more in the coming days through the village secretariats system. State Higher Education Council Chairman Acharya K. Hema Chandra Reddy, ANU VC Acharya P.Rajashekar, AP Government ICD (Inter Cadre Deputation) IAS officer JS Naveen Kumar and various other participated in the event.