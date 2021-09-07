Air India Resumes Direct Flights To Muscat From Vijayawada

Vijayawada: Air India will resume flight services from Vijayawada International Airport (Gannavaram) to Muscat, the capital of Oman, from Tuesday (September 7th0 onwards. As per reports, it will run only one service per week. One can reach Muscat in just 3.30 hours from Gannavaram.

As per the airline officials, an Airbus A-321 with a seating capacity of 182 passengers departs from Hyderabad every Tuesday at 11 am and reaches Gannavaram. It leaves for Muscat at 12 noon. Air India representatives said the flight would reach Muscat at 2 pm local time.

Due to the COVID situation leading to poor occupancy, Air India had cancelled its weekly flight to Muscat from Vijayawada International Airport which was scheduled to start in July. As per the schedule, Air India has announced to operate the Hyderabad-Vijayawada-Muscat flight, which will take off from Vijayawada on Tuesdays at noon.

Also Read: Direct AI Flights To Muscat From Vijayawada International Airport From July 20