VIJAYAWADA: International flight services will commence from Vijayawada’s Gannavaram airport in Andhra Pradesh soon, which were earlier stalled since the COVID pandemic. It may be recollected that the Vande Bharat Mission flights were being operated as a part of the mission to bring back Indians to the country. With the lifting of the ban on international flight services by the Central Government, Airport authorities have started full-fledged services to other countries from here.

Air India Express has come forward to ply two direct flight services between Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Vijayawada per week. As per reports, the booking of tickets has also commenced and these flights will be available for commuters on Monday and Saturday every week from October 31.

A 186-passenger Boeing 737-800 aircraft will depart from Sharjah at 1.40 pm IST in the afternoon and arrive at Vijayawada at 5.35 pm IST.

The return flight will depart from Gannavaram at 6.35 pm and reaches Sharjah at 10.35 pm.

The initial ticket price from here to Sharjah has been fixed at Rs.15,069.

The reopening of these flights will help passengers from Andhra Pradesh commute to Arab countries easily and encourage international travel.

The Gannavaram Airport was granted international status by the Central government in May 2017. Passengers are expressing happiness with the resumption of flight services to Sharjah from Vijayawada as it makes it convenient for them to connect to other places like Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Ajman, Pujira and Ras Al Khaimah. This apart, the connectivity facility from Sharjah to other Gulf countries will make it easy for Indians who travel in large numbers to the Arab nations. It is reported that Air India will make arrangements to run full-scale services to Dubai and Kuwait to meet the demand of passengers. Air India has already resumed flights to the National Capital from May 3.

