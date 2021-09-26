Ahead of Gulab Cyclone Alert, PM Modi Assures AP Govt all Support

WASHINGTON/AMARAVATI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and enquired over the situation in the State in the wake of Cyclone Gulab which is slated to make its landfall near Kalingapatnam. He assured that the Center would give full assistance to the State and prayed for everyone's safety.

Spoke to Andhra Pradesh CM Shri @ysjagan and took stock of the situation arising in the wake of Cyclone Gulab. Assured all possible support from the Centre. I pray for everyone’s safety and well-being. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 26, 2021

Rainfall activity started in Odisha's southern and coastal regions on Sunday morning in the wake of cyclone ‘Gulab', which is likely to make landfall between Gopalpur and Kalingapatanam in Andhra Pradesh around midnight, the India Meteorological Department said. The cyclone lay centered about 140 km east-southeast of Gopalpur and 190 km east-northeast of Kalingapatnam, it said.

“It is likely to move nearly westwards and cross north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts… with maximum sustained wind speed of 75-85 kmph gusting to 95 kmph, around midnight of today. The landfall process will commence from late evening of Sunday,” the IMD said while issuing a ‘Red Message' (extreme rain).

Meanwhile, the AP Government has taken preparedness measures ahead of Cyclone Gulab and has asked all districts collectors and state administrative machinery to take precautionary measures. The officials informed the Chief Minister that they are taking all necessary steps to ensure the people on the coastline of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, and Visakhapatnam are safe.

