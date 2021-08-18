VIJAYAWADA: The Crime Investigation Department (CID) has extended the deadline for AgriGold depositors who have deposited less than Rs 20,000 to register their details till 5 pm on the 19th of this month. The exercise of enumerating and verifying the beneficiaries commenced from the 6th of this month across the state. Agrigold depositors who invested below Rs 20,000 can view their full details using their Aadhaar number as registration on the agrigolddata. in website.

It may be recollected that the Andhra Pradesh Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on August 6th had approved to pay the amount to those who deposited less than 20,000 which was at Rs 511 crore. As part of thist, four lakh depositors with an investment of less than Rs 20,000 will reportedly get compensation.

The CID stated that the money would be deposited into the bank accounts of the customers based on only one claim from each customer. In case of the death of a depositor, the government will deposit the money into the bank accounts of the legal heir after they produce the legal heir certificate and verification.

The CID officials earlier had asked beneficiaries to submit their details such as deposit receipts, original claim bond, pay order, bank account number, and identification proofs with ward volunteers concerned before August 12. The eligible persons were asked to enroll their names at local village/ward secretariats.

Customers who got Rs 10,000 earlier in the first phase are not eligible to apply. Only the customers who had paid deposits from Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 are eligible as of now.

Officials said that in case the details of the depositor needs to be changed they should approach the nearest MPDO office.

Officials stated that for any further queries they could contact the toll-free number 1800-4253875.

