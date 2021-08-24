AgriGold: AP CM YS Jagan Releases Rs 666.84 Crore In 2nd Phase

AgriGold Compensation For Rs 20,000 Depositors: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday has credited Rs 666.84 crore into the accounts of over 7 lakh AgriGold victims who deposited up to Rs 20,000.

Speaking on this occasion, the Chief Minister said that he had heard the victims of AgriGold from every district expressing their agony and requesting him to help get back their hard-earned money. The victims include daily laborers to middle-class families, who deposited their earnings trusting the management. Keeping up the promise made to those victims, he said that the State government had credited Rs 905.57 crore to almost 10.4 lakh families in two phases.

The Chief Minister said there is no instance of any government in the country, in taking responsibility for those families who were betrayed by a private sector company. As identified by District Legal Service Authority (DLSA), the State government had released Rs 238.73 crore in November 2019 to 3.4 lakh AgriGold victims who have less than Rs 10,000 deposits. Those victims who were left out in the first tranche, almost 3.86 lakh depositors are also being credited with Rs 207.61 crore on Tuesday. The Chief Minister stated that the entire process is being done in a most transparent way through volunteers and CID officials.

Deputy Chief Ministers Dharmana Krishnadas, Pamula Pushpasrivani, Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Peddireddy Ramachandrareddy, Municipal and Urban Development Minister Botsa Satyanarayana, R&B Minister M Sankaranarayana, BC Welfare Minister Ch Venugopala Krishna, Chief Secretary Adityanath Das, DGP Gautam Sawang, CID Additional DGP P V Sunil Kumar, Home Secretary Kumara Viswajeet, MLC Lella Appireddy, other public representatives and senior officials were present.

