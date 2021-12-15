Agri-infra Review: Focus On Construction of Godowns And Processing Units, AP CM

AMARAVATI: Discussing the basic infrastructural facilities in agriculture sectors with officials during a review meeting, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday stated that the government has established a vast network of RBKs at the village level, facilitating farmers from seed to crop sale. Also, the government is establishing warehouses and primary processing facilities and has set up a CMAPP to monitor crop prices. He directed the authorities to focus on the construction of godowns, as well as processing units at the parliamentary level.

Paddy procurement

The Chief Minister instructed the Collectors and JCs to take appropriate measures in providing MSP to the farmers against the purchase of their crops. He said that the government had removed the role of millers or any middlemen in paddy purchases and has been taking steps to provide remunerative prices. He said that farmers should not be exploited under any circumstances and told the officials to review paddy procurement and inspect the phasing centers on a daily basis.

Village Secretariats, RBKs, Digital Libraries

The Chief Minister directed the officials to complete the construction of village secretariats, RBKs and digital libraries by Ugadi. Besides these, he asked them to focus on the renovation of schools under Nadu-Nedu, and the establishment of village clinics.

Spandana grievances

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy asked the Collectors to own the programme and re-examine the mechanism set up for the initiative. He said to ensure a quality mechanism in resolving the grievances and told to receive applications in each Secretariat from 3pm to 5pm every day, in addition to the weekly programme. When a second application is filed on the same issue, verification should not be done by a superior officer and should definitely consider that application. He directed the officials to have a humanitarian attitude towards people who come with their grievances.

