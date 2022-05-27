AG&P Pratham To Rs 400 crores In LCNG Station At Anantapur

ANANTAPUR: With the aim to harness the potential of the state of Andhra Pradesh through providing a robust pipeline infrastructure and working with the local communities to create direct and indirect employment for the people of the state, AG&P Pratham, a leading City Gas Distribution company is all set to invest INR 400 crores in Anantapur in the next five years to develop gas distribution infrastructure.

The investment will also provide direct and indirect employment to more than 1000 people in the district.

In line with the vision of the PM of India, AG&P is working tirelessly to usher in a natural gas-based economy. To this end, AG&P is laying gas pipeline networks across four districts in Andhra Pradesh, to bring natural gas to the kitchens of domestic customers and to the CNG fuelling stations for the transport sector.

As part of its business expansion strategy for the state of Andhra Pradesh, AG&P Pratham is setting up LCNG plants in Anantapur, to bridge the supply-demand gap for natural gas in these districts.

The plant has been in such a way that domestic gas distribution and availability of CNG can be effectively planned for Anantapur's erstwhile district.

The construction of the Anantapur LCNG will benefit the people of Anantapur district by not only reducing their fuel bill by ~50% than expensive petrol and ~20% savings in households cooking fuel than LPG cylinders but also allowing them access to natural gas that will accelerate industrialization, create jobs, reduce pollution, and foster a sustainable environment, thereby improving the quality of life of citizens.

Addressing the gathering, Gumalapalli A Venkatesh, Regional Head, Anantapur & YSR Kadapa Districts, AG&P Pratham, said, “AG&P Pratham is working towards making Anantapur a cleaner and greener city, by providing easy access to economical natural gas, which is expected to enable the people of the district to lead more sustainable livelihoods. As part of our larger vision for Andhra Pradesh, AG&P Pratham decided to set up an LCNG station in Anantapur.

The establishment of this LCNG station is intended to supply gas to several demand centres, follows all technical standards, and specifications, including safety standards for natural gas pipelines as specified by Petroleum & Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB).

Strategically located on the NH-44, which falls under the jurisdiction of Anantapur Urban Development Authority (AUDA). In the first phase, Natural Gas pipeline works are already commenced from Sira (Karnataka) to Hindupur. This ensures supply of uninterrupted Natural Gas in house kitchens for 24X7. We are confident that the development of this station will benefit people by allowing them access to natural gas that will accelerate industrialization, create jobs, reduce pollution, and foster a sustainable environment, thereby improving the quality of life of citizens, he said.

Also Read: Andhra Pradesh Gets Huge Investments on Day 3 of WEF in Davos