Agnipath Protests: Tight Security In AP Amid Call for Bharat Bandh

VIJAYAWADA/TIRUPATI: Police have deployed tight security at railway stations, bus stands, and government offices in Andhra Pradesh, ahead of the Bharat Band call given by some organisations in the country on Monday (June 20). There have been widespread protests across the nation against the Centre's 'Agnipath' – an army recruitment scheme since the past week where railway stations were targeted in particular.

Additional forces of Rapid Action Force (RAF), Octopus, APSP, QRT and other wings were deployed and local police were positioned at all vulnerable places.

Police officials have said that there was no permission given for staging of protests and students and youth, in particular, were urged not to participate in any bandh call or protests. Stern action would be taken against protesters and those attempting to disrupt law and order and if they were caught, police cases would be filed against them which would destroy their future chances of employment, police officials warned.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Government Railway Police (GRP) were deployed at railway stations in the state to avoid any untoward incidents.

While the Bandh was partial and peaceful in Vijayawada, there was a heavy bandobast at Tirupati Railway Station. As a precautionary measure, several people from Tirupati were taken into custody by the police, and a few of them were placed under house arrest. Police also took into custody two youth from Yerravaripalem for circulating instigating messages on Whatsapp groups.

Tirupati Superintendant of Police Parameswar Reddy warned that no protests, rallies, dharnas, rasta rokos, or any kind of agitations will be allowed. Cases would be booked against the agitators if they were caught destroying public properties, he stated.

