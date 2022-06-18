Agnipath Protests: High Alert at Guntur Railway Station

Guntur railway station has been put on high alert amid anti Agnipath scheme protests after a message circulated urging the students to hold a protest at the railway station. Security was beefed up at New Guntur, Nallapadu and Rail recruitment office.

Follwing the vandalism at Secunderabad railway station the senior officials have been monitoring the situation since friday morning.

Besides Railway Protection Force, the local police and the government railway police deployed at the station to prevent untoward situations.

The GRP personnel are coordinating with the local police and RPF to ensure the safety of the passengers as well as to secure the premises and properties of the railway stations.



The police warned that they file cases and open rowdy sheet on the protetstors if they try to disturb law and order.



Meanwhile, the police arrested 200 protestors in order to avoid unto ward situations at the station.

Also Read: Agnipath Agitation: Telangana Govt Offers 25 Lakh Ex-gratia and Job For Rakesh's Kin