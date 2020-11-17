AMARAVATI: Taking forward the policy of farmer welfare further, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has released the amount under YSR zero interest (YSR Sunna Vaddi Panta Runalu) scheme besides the input subsidy to the crop loss in the October heavy rains and said that the milk procurement in association with Amul will begin from November 26 in three districts in the first phase.

Addressing the beneficiaries and officials through video conference here Tuesday, the Chief Minister said that the government has been giving priority to farmers and during the 1.5 year term has taken up schemes which were unique in the entire country and the timely subsidies has been creating confidence among the farmers.

As promised earlier the amount Rs 510.32 Crore was deposited into unencumbered bank accounts of 14.58 lakh eligible farmers towards interest subsidy for 2019 Kharif crop loans under YSR Sunna Vaddi Panta Runalu Scheme and 132 Crore was credited into the bank accounts of 1.98 lakh famers’ towards input-subsidy for the damaged crops in the month of October.

The government is providing input subsidy to the farmers to cover the losses in the same crop season, where the subsidy for Khariff losses between June and September have already been paid, which was about Rs 135.73 Crore by compensating 1.66 lakh farmers. For the month of October, Rs 132 Crore input subsidy was credited now.

The State has signed a MoU with Amul and the milk procurement would begin from November 26 in the three districts of Prakasam, Chittoor and Kadapa and will be extended to other districts as well to help dairy farmers and women self help groups. In all around 9,800 Bulk Milk Cooling Units (BMCU) will be set up in the RBKs across the State.

About 90 per cent of the election promises were fulfilled during the 18 months in office. YSR Rythu Bharosa, the first of the promises of Navaratnalu, was successfully implemented and the promised amount of Rs 12,500 for four years was increased to Rs 13,500 for five years.

The government has set up over 10,641 Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) to benefit the farmers, though not promised during elections. Like never before, the list of beneficiaries is being displayed at RBKs for transparency and social audit. No eligible farmer is being left out and in case if someone misses out they are given a chance to apply within one month time and can approach RBK or call 155251 toll free number. We have recently given the second list of payments as well. The State stands by the farmers from seeds to marketing.

The previous TDP government has burdened the farmers with a debt of Rs 1180 Crore, towards interest subsidy. The earlier government has miserably failed in implementing the loan waiver scheme pushing the farmers in to debt and making them bank defaulters. The TDP government had also left a debt of Rs 8655 Crore for free power subsidy to farmers, Rs 960 Crore for paddy procurement and Rs 384 Crore for seeds-subsidy and our government has cleared all the dues, he said.

Our government has completed the capacity building of feeders to provide free power to farmers with a cost of Rs 1,700 crores and only 10 percent are yet to be upgraded which will be completed by this month end, he said.

Towards crop insurance, the government will be paying the premium while farmers will have to pay just Rs 1. The State will be paying Rs 1,800 crore towards insurance in December. The State has purchased Rs 15,000 crores worth paddy during 2019-20 and during Covid Rs 3,200 worth commodities like sweet lime, banana, maize, millet, tobacco, onion, turmeric, tomato and others were purchased.

Farmers who interacted with the Chief Minister expressed their gratitude and lauded the Chief Minister for his farmer friendly schemes. Ministers K Kannababu, Ch Venugopala Krishna, Avanti Srinivas, AP Agri Mission Vice Chairman MVS Nagi Reddy, Officials of Agriculture, Marketing, representatives of various banks were among those present at the event.