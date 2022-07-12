Amaravati: Meteorological Centre on Tuesday predicted that heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam during the next 24 hours.

The Met department in its latest weather bulletin said that heavy rain is likely to occur in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam during the next three days and in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh during the next 24 hours.

“Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning are likely to occur at isolated places over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and South Coastal Andhra Pradesh during the next 48 hours,” the bulletin stated.

Southwest Monsoon has been active over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam and weak over Rayalaseema during the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy alerted District Collectors to be vigilant during a video conference meeting on Tuesday.

As Eluru, Alluri Seetharama Raju, East Godavari, and Dr Ambedkar Konaseema districts are prone to floods and heavy rainfall, the Chief Minister has released Rs 2 crore each to four districts. He has also directed other collectors to feel free and send any requests to the Chief Secretary and CMO, who are available round the clock.

CM YS Jagan minister has directed the district authorities to ensure that flood relief centres are adequately.

“Food, blankets, and clean toilets should be maintained and monitored. People leaving the camps should receive Rs 2,000 per family or Rs 1,000 per person, whichever is reasonable” said the Chief Minister while adding “Two NDRF teams have been deployed in Kunavaram and Chittoor while four SDRF teams in other Districts.”

The Chief Minister also asked the collectors to send daily reports of losses and damage in the districts.

