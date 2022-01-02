VIJAYAWADA: Closely after Andhra Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Somu Veerraju promise to give liquor for just Rs 70 if they get one crore votes in the elections recently became the butt of jokes, Vijayawada BJP local leaders created another sensation on New Year’s eve.

A video that went viral on social media shows BJP leaders including woman activists dancing in the BJP party office in what seemed to be a new year party celebration there.

The leaders were seen dancing to an old NTR-Jayamalini Telugu item song -“ arresukoboyi paresukunnanu” from the 1970s. What was even more embarrassing was that with the party banner with PM Narendra Modi, JP Nadda, Somu Veerraju and another youth leader's picture in the background, a man and woman were seen dancing with the audience cheering and clapping them in encouragement.

Whether this incident was reported to the BJP high command and any action initiated against these ‘BJP revelers’ is yet to be known.

Check out the video here:

