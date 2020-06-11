AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is gearing up for a tour of villages in the state from August. The chief minister revealed his village tour plan during a review meeting held here on Thursday. Speaking about his planned tour, he directed the authorities that all the schemes introduced by the state government should reach every beneficiary in the state and that no beneficiary should raise his hand up and complain of being left out of any of the schemes during his tour. During the review meeting, the chief minister focused on services being provided through village and ward secretariats.

Speaking on this occasion, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy stressed that accountability and responsibility are of paramount importance in the system of governance. He said the government schemes should be made available in a transparent way to all eligible persons without leaving any scope for corruption and discrimination. While asserting that the schemes would be delivered on time, he made it clear that officials should not reject any applications for the eligible schemes.

"If people have the eligibility and still do not get benefits of the schemes, then the authorities concerned should take the responsibility and make sure such people are covered under the schemes, “ YS Jagan instructed the authorities.

"The primary focus should be on providing pensions, house site pattas, Aarogyasri benefits and ration cards to the eligible beneficiaries," the chief minister said.

"By the time I begin my tour of villages in August, there should be no complaint from the beneficiaries of not receiving the benefits under any schemes, " YS Jagan said.

"On the other hand, the beneficiaries' list and a list of important numbers should be prepared. List of services available for the period as announced earlier and also a calendar of schemes which are to be implemented this year should be displayed at ward and village secretariats. Construction of own buildings of village and ward secretariats should be completed by March 2021. Since volunteers were given mobile phones, they need to be trained in digital methods. A questionnaire should be sent to volunteers to ascertain if they are aware of digital methods. A schedule for filling the posts in the Medical and Health department and also in village and ward secretariats should be released at the same time," YS Jagan said.

The proposed village tour will be the first major tour of the state by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy since the time his party came to power.

