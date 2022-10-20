After senior BJP leader Kanna Lakshminarayana’s comments about how Andhra Pradesh BJP President Somu Veerraju failed to properly coordinate with the Jana Sena Party leadership and move forward as an alliance, the party high command has asked Kanna to refrain from making further comments or statements to the media till further notice. Reports suggest that the BJP central team would ask him to come to Delhi shortly.

Kanna’s statements came after the Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan said that despite the party’s alliance with the BJP, there was no proper coordination from their side and leading to no headway.

After his comments, speculations are rife that Lakshminarayana is likely to leave BJP, though it is not clear whether he would join the JSP or the TDP. A five-time Congress MLA and former minister the outspoken leader joined the BJP after he received an offer to lead the Saffron Party in AP. He was later replaced by Somu Veerraju and it is said that both of them don’t get along well.

Lakshminarayana stated that when he was party chief, regular meetings between BJP and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan used to be held every month, But that was stopped after the change in party leadership pointing out to the rift in the alliance.

