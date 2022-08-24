After CM YS Jagan Delhi Trip, Centre To Focus On Solving AP Issues

New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Nation's Capital on Monday, has set the ball rolling for clearing the financial issues faced by the State.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had discussed issues related to the State including the Polavaram project, compensating resource gap funds, rationality in coverage of beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act, and arrears from Telangana Discoms to the State, and Special Category Status among others, and submitted letters to this effect. The CM requested the Prime Minister to help in completing the construction of the Polavaram project at the earliest and urged him to approve the revised cost estimates of Rs 55,548.87 crore as the Technical Advisory Committee had already approved. He had also asked for the reimbursement of Rs 2900 crore which was spent by the State government towards the Polavaram Project and requested the Prime Minister to clear the bills in total fortnightly like in other National projects and not component-wise.

As per reports, the Central government has committed to solving AP’s issues and a delegation of State representatives is slated to have a meeting with a committee chaired by the Union Finance Secretary & Secy Expenditure Dr. TV Swaminathan, at 3 o'clock on Thursday. A group of AP ministers has already met officials of the finance department office. YSR Congress Party Parliamentary Party Leader Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy will lead the delegation as the Chairman, and AP Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath is the Vice Chairman, who will meet the committee for further discussions on the way forward.

