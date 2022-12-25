After 2 Years of Sombre Festivities, Christmas Celebrated with Gaiety in Telugu States

Hyderabad: After two years of the nightmare of COVID restrictions, people of Telugu states Andhra Pradesh and Telangana celebrated the Christmas festival with traditional fervour on Sunday. The pomp and gaiety was missing during the Christmas festivities in the last year due to the Covid pandemic.

Churches in both the states conducted special prayers and singing of carols after midnight. On Sunday morning, people were seen attending special services and also participating in the Christmas feast in churches.

Churches across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh were decorated and festive spirit started on Saturday night with the special midnight masses.

The churches in the twin cities Hyderabad and Secunderabad were filled with young and old, men and women, dressed in their best attire for morning mass.Large number of church-goers were also seen thronging the historic Church of South India (CSI) at Medak.

Also See: IN PICS: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy participates in Christmas celebrations