Adoni Ancient Holi Ritual: Men Dressed As Women Worship Rathi Manmadha

KURNOOL: In a unique ritual, there is a custom being practised at Santhekudluru, a remote village of Adoni Mandal in Kurnool district, where the menfolk dress up like women and wear sarees, bindis and jewellery on the occasion of the Holi festival every year for the fulfilment of their wishes.

In this custom, a few men with or without moustaches dress colourfully in sarees, hold a Kumbham ( earthen pot) filled with offerings on their heads, to the God of love - Manmadha and his wife Rathi Devi. There is also a temple in the village exclusively for the celestial love couple in the village.

After the offerings are presented to the Gods, the men return home. The interesting part of this ritual is that on their way back the men start hurling abuses on people they know. Sometimes they even reveal their wrongdoings while scolding them. They also going around embracing people that they like. The abuses and embraces are treated as blessings by Rathi and Manmadha by those who receive them, which makes this strange custom rather intriguing. The locals believe that only good will happen through this ritual.

There is also another belief that those who see this ritual for the first time will later encounter major fights and could cause a bit of uncertainty in them.

As of now, this ritual has been going on peacefully for more than a hundred years said Basavaraju Swamy, the head priest in the Rathi Manmadha temple in Santhekudluru. On this day, the people here pray to them as they believe they are the source of creation of the world.

The celebrations commence on Shuddha Dashami, in the month of Phalguna and will continue for two days from Sunday. Two days ago on Friday the organizers went from house to house sprinkling colours, amidst drum beats and invited devotees for the colourful Kumbhotsavam ceremony. On Sunday and Monday, special pujas are performed in the Kamappa temple where the idols of Rati and Manmadha are adorned with colourful flowers. The idols in the Kamappa temple are taken round in a chariot ( Rathotsavam) on the third day which will take place on Sunday evening.

On Monday morning at 6 AM, the Kama Dahanam or the burning of the kama effigy takes place. In the evening several cultural programs like dramas and other performances are conducted.

The children in the village are seated in a palanquin and paraded amidst the beating of drums. A play titled 'Veerabhimanya Kalaga' will be performed on stage on Sunday night. People from many villages and from the state of Karnataka come in large numbers to witness the festivities.

Speaking on the occasion Ravi from Santhekudluru told Sakshi that he dresses up as a woman. '' This is the custom of our home. If I want to scold anyone or encourage anyone I do it freely. I don't remember anything after that and even those whom I swear at, never ask me later. This is the greatness and glory of the Gods Rathi and Manmadha,'' he said.

