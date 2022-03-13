The newly carved 13 new districts will function as separate districts from Ugadi (April 2) festival. The work pertaining to infrastructure arrangements to house the new collectorate, revenue divisional offices etc is going on in full swing to administer from these districts. The government has received around 10,000 suggestions and objections on the draft notification of the formation of new districts and most of them are related to the naming of the districts.

A committee of state officials and collectors is compiling and categorising each and every representation and a detailed report along with their remarks will be submitted to the government. The state government will first deliberate the representations and committee recommendations. Final notification on the formation of 13 new districts will be likely released in the third week of March.

Temporary location of administrative offices in New Districts here:

Manyam district/Parvathipuram: Collectorate will be housed in (Integrated Tribal Development Agency) ITDA Bhavan of Parvathipuram. The District Police office will be housed in the Youth Training Centre. SP camp office to work from DSP camp office. The Joint Collector office will work from the ITDA Project Officer camp office.

Alluri Sitharama Raju districtPaderu: Paderu: Collectorate will be housed in Youth Training Centre, Paderu, District Police office can be arranged at private Kalyana Mandapam, SP office to work from Police Guest House. The Joint Collector office will be housed in a private building.

Anakapalli district: Collectorate to work from Anakapalli sugar factory/Indo-American School (private), District Police office will work from Future Wonder School technical camp. The Collector, SP and Joint Collector office will be opened in various buildings.

East Godavari district/Rajamahendravaram: Collectorate will be in the National Academy of Construction while the collector camp office will work from the Revenue Guest House.

Kona Seema district/Amalapuram: Collectorate will be housed in the District Rural Development Agency building. The District Police office will work from Montessori School (private). Collector camp office to work from Cotton Guest House while the Joint Collector office will be in the Irrigation department building.

West Godavari District / Bhimavaram: Collectorate at Sri Chaitanya College, District Police Office at Vatsavai Engineering College, Collector, Joint Collector, SP Camp Offices at three other private buildings.

NTR District / Vijayawada: Gollapudi Brahmin Corporation Building will have Collectorate, Police, Collector, SP and Joint Collector Camp Offices

Bapatla District / Bapatla: Collectorate in AP Human Resource Development Institute (APHRDI) Hostel Building, District Police Office in ETC Hostel Building, Collector Camp Office in Agricultural College Guest House, SP Camp Office in Police Quarters, Joint Collector Camp Office in private building.

Palnadu District / Narasaraopet: Collectorate in Nagarjuna Sagar Project Circle Office, District Police Office will be arranged at Resource Centre / Old Project Office / Children's Hospital, Collector Camp Office in Panchayati Raj Guest House, SP Camp Office in DSP Bungalow, Joint Collector camp office will be in Panchayati Raj Quality Control building.

Sri Balaji District / Tirupati: Collectorate will be housed in Sripadmavathi Nilayam (TTD) and Joint Collector Camp Office will be arranged at Municipal Commissioner's Bungalow. No change in the present location of District Police Office, Collector, SP Camp Offices.

Annamayya District / Rayachoti: Collectorate in Tribal Welfare Residential School and Hostel Building, Polytechnic College New Building to house District Police Office while the Collector, SP, Joint Collector Camp Offices will work from private buildings.

Sri Sathya Sai District / Puttaparthi: Collectorate to work from Sathyasai Trust's Mirpuri College of Music and Auditorium, District Police Office in Dharamshala Main Halls, Collector's Camp Office in Sathyasai Trust VC Bungalow, Joint Collector Camp Office in Srisai Aishwarya Gardens.

Nandyala District / Nandyala: Collectorate will be in Regional Agricultural Research Station (RARS) buildings, District Police Office in Police Guest House, Collector Camp Office in Sub-Collector's Bungalow, SP Camp Office in Police Guest House, Joint Collector Camp Office in District Forest Officer (DFO) Guest House.

Allocation of employees on a fast track

The exercise of the division of staff and allocation of officers and employees is going expeditiously. . Allocation orders of officers and employees working in the respective districts will be issued on the day of final notification. The allocation lists of employees working in the existing District headquarters and the newly formed District headquarters have already been prepared branch-wise and sent to the Finance Ministry for approval. While the allocation process of officers is also almost complete. Collectors to be appointed in the newly formed districts will be sent to those districts as Officers on Special Duty (OSDs) within four to six days. They will have to complete the necessary arrangements to start the administration and take charge as collectors from the appointed day. Arrangements are being made to recruit other employees and officers as well.