VIZIANAGARAM: Minister of State for Education Dr. Adimulapu Suresh said that the Government would not condone any form of indecent behavior against students and warned of strict action against such teachers who were caught harassing students.

The Minister condemned the incident at the Balesu Primary School in Gumma Lakshmipuram Mandal, Vizianagaram District. Education department officials have taken action and ordered the suspension of two teachers who were found guilty of harassing students based on the Minister’s orders. Principal Swaminayudu and a teacher Suryanarayana were suspended for allegedly misbehaving with several girls studying at Balesu Government Primary School. The Minister directed that a criminal case be registered against them.

Parvathipuram DSP A. Subhash said that a case under the POCSO Act, 2012 and SC-ST Atrocity Act was registered against Swaminayudu, and the teacher, Suryanarayana was booked under the POCSO Act. He had come to the school to collect evidence as per the instructions of Deputy CM Pamula Pushpasrivani, Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh, and Collector Suryakumari.

Also Read: Anantapuram: Inspired by Dandupalyam Movie, Man Kills Teacher in Kadiri