AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh launched the Vidya Varadi mobile vehicles On Friday, July 31. These vehicles will be available across all the 13 districts of the state. The Andhra Pradesh government, which is sparing no efforts in delivering most of its services to the doorsteps of the people, now came up with this idea of Vidya Varadi mobile vehicles to reach out to students, confined to their homes due to COVID-19 lockdown.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that many programmes have been launched by the Saptagiri Channel with the intention of imparting education to the children even during the lockdown times. He said that 18 lakh students who have no technical experience will be benefited from the Vidya Varadi mobile vehicles.

These vehicles are currently available in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts. Stating the coronavirus pandemic has devastated all the sectors, he said that the state government is prepared to start schools from September 5th. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy made it clear that the state government is ready to go all out in its spending for the betterment of the education system, the minister said.

Even though online learning has been started during lockdown, it is still out of reach for the poorer sections as most of them cannot afford android devices to enable online teaching. To overcome this difficulty, the Department of School Education has introduced the Vidya Varadhi scheme in Andhra Pradesh which will provide the access to online gadgets or the Internet, to the children in remote places.