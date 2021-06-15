VIZIANAGARAM: Andhra Pradesh Minister for Housing Cherukuvada Sri Ranganadha Raju said that 17,000 more new Jagananna Colonies were going to be constructed in the State soon. Speaking to the media after a review meeting conducted on the status of the housing-for-all (Pedalandariki Illu0 project for the poor and Jagananna Colonies, he said that in the first installment, 98 thousand houses will be constructed in Vizianagaram district.

Speaking further he said that despite the Coronavirus pandemic the welfare schemes were being implemented by the Government. He assured that economic growth would increase in every family in the villages and houses would be sanctioned to everyone who is eligible irrespective of religion, creed, caste, or any party affiliation.

The foundation stones for the 17,000 housing colonies would be laid before the onset of inauspicious ‘Ashada masa’ in the first week of July. The land acquisition, levelling of lands, distribution of pattas, and others were already completed in most of the colonies. If any eligible candidate applies under the scheme, houses would be allotted to them within 90 days, he assured. Sriranganadha Raju said that the housing colonies would be constructed at a cost of Rs 30,000 crore by creating all infrastructure facilities like electricity, drinking water, drainage, roads, internet connectivity and others. The total housing activity cost would be to the tune of Rs 4 lakh crore.

The Minister also said that the construction of nearly 15.6 lakh houses would be completed by Ugadi-2022 as part of the first phase and the remaining would be completed in the second phase. The Andhra Pradesh Government as part of the promise made to provide housing sites and construction of the houses for the people of the State, launched the program on June 3rd, under the aegis of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. As per the Chief Minister's vision, these new model town colonies are akin to the gated communities being developed by the private housing developers with regard to the amenities provided. They will have CC roads, water supply, drainage systems, electrification, underground internet, Clean Andhra Pradesh (CLAP) in the Jagananna Colony layouts.

