Actor Vishal Denies Entry Into AP Politics

Actor Vishal on Thursday has denied the rumours of contesting 2024 elections from Kuppam constituency as an YSRCP candidate.

For the past few days, there has been a campaign in the yellow media that actor Vishal has been nominated as the candidate for Kuppam constituency in the 2024 elections.

However, Vishal clarified that there is no truth in the news that he is contesting from Kuppam constituency in Andhra Pradesh.

Taking to social media, the actor posted, "I have been hearing rumours about my entry into politics in Andhra Pradesh and contesting in Kuppam constituency. I absolutely deny it. not aware of this at all and nobody contacted me about this. I don't know from where this news surfaced. It's going to be Movies and movies for me and there is no intention of entering in to Andhra Pradesh politics or contesting against Mr. Chandra Babu Naidu."

