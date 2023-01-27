Actor Nandamuri Taraka Ratna Faints During TDP Lokesh's Padayatra

Tollywood star Nandamuri Taraka Ratna fainted out during TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh's padayatra in Kuppam, Chittoor district, Andhra Pradesh. Taraka Ratna was shifted to the hospital, where he is said to be in stable condition. The incident occurred shortly after Lokesh began his 4,000-kilometer-long padayatra when there was a stampede-like scene outside a mosque he visited.

Following Lokesh's exit from the temple, a significant number of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) workers surged forward. The actor collapsed and fainted during the melee. TDP officials in the area took him to a private hospital in Kuppam.

Taraka Ratna's uncle, actor N. Balakrishna, paid him a visit to the hospital. Later, the young actor was taken to a hospital in Bangalore. Taraka Ratna was seen being shifted to a hospital by doctors in a widely shared video. He allegedly underwent multiple tests at the hospital, but the doctors have yet to issue an official comment about his health.

తారక రత్నకు కార్డియాక్ అరెస్ట్... కుప్పంలోని ఓ ప్రైవేట్ ఆస్పత్రిలో కొనసాగుతున్న అత్యవసర చికిత్స..



