AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh government appointed actor L. Jogi Naidu as the creative head of the Andhra Pradesh State Creativity and Culture Commission. Special Chief Secretary AP Tourism & Culture Department Dr. Rajat Bhargava issued an order to this effect on Saturday.

The Department of Language and Culture was created in 1981, later in the year 2016 the Government reconstituted the Department of Language and Culture as A.P. State Creativity and Culture Commission under section 42 of the Andhra Pradesh Tourism, Culture, and Heritage Board Ordinance.

Hailing from Cherlopalem village in the Narsipatnam division of Anakapalli district, Jogi Naidu acted in more than 150 films as a film actor in the Telugu film industry. He has nearly 25 years of experience in various fields of film and television. Jogi Naidu has been with the YSR Congress Party since its inception.

