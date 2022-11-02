Actor Ali Expresses Heartfelt Gratitude to CM YS Jagan

Nov 02, 2022, 19:42 IST
- Sakshi Post

Amaravati: Tollywood actor Ali, who was recently appointed as Adviser to Government (Electronic Media), called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy here on Wednesday and expressed his gratitude. His appointment will be for two years. He was given this position in recognition of his services to the YSRCP. 


Read More:

Tags: 
Actor Ali
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
YSRCP
Advertisement
Back to Top