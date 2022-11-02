Actor Ali Expresses Heartfelt Gratitude to CM YS Jagan
Amaravati: Tollywood actor Ali, who was recently appointed as Adviser to Government (Electronic Media), called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy here on Wednesday and expressed his gratitude. His appointment will be for two years. He was given this position in recognition of his services to the YSRCP.
ముఖ్యమంత్రి శ్రీ వైయస్.జగన్ను కలిసిన సినీనటుడు అలీ దంపతులు. రాష్ట్ర ప్రభుత్వ ఎలక్ట్రానిక్ మీడియా సలహాదారుగా అలీ నియామకం. ముఖ్యమంత్రికి కృతజ్ఞతలు తెలిపిన అలీ దంపతులు. pic.twitter.com/TcaM1HAM69
