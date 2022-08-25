Ace Shuttler PV Sindhu Meets AP CM YS Jagan

Ace shuttler PV Sindhu and International hockey player E Rajani called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his Camp Office in Mangalagiri on Thursday. PV Sindhu had shown the Gold medal which she won in the recent held Commonwealth Games 2022 to the Chief Minister. Rajani presented the hockey stick and Indian Hockey team shirt autographed by the Indian team that won bronze in Commonwealth Games 2022.

The Chief Minster YS Jagan congratulated both the players PV Sindhu and E Rajani for winning medals in CWG 2022 held at Birmingham.

Minister for Sports and Tourism RK Roja, SAAP Chairman B Siddharth Reddy and family members of PV Sindhu and E Rajani were among those present.

