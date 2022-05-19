AMARAVATI: As per Chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s directions officials of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) have launched a dedicated App for people to send complaints to the ACB to related to corruption in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has developed the '14400 App' which will soon be launched by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Just like the Disha App, the ACB app is designed to make people send complaints through the use of modern information technology and also maintain transparency. The complaints include audio, video and photo evidence.

The ACB has been operating a 14400 toll-free number for quite some time for people to register complaints against errant officers.

Complaints can only be made with this number, but through the toll-free number, they are less likely to submit evidence. It is not possible to complain about direct evidence of corruption at the field level. ACB officials respond to incoming phone calls to the toll-free number and then carry out raids and checks, based on the information given over the phone.

Through the toll-free number there is a scope of time delay and also the corrupt officials and staff are likely to be alert about an impending raid and can get away. In another instance,some officials say they give it to their agents without taking bribes directly.

With the new ACB 14400 app, these problems would be put to an end and provide an opportunity to immediately report corruption with evidence.

14400 Mobile App Features:

►The 14400 App has an option for 'live report'.

Officials, and staff asking for bribes or other corruption can be reported immediately through the live reporting feature in the app.

The live reporting feature includes a photo, video, audio, and complaint registration options.

You can take a live photo of yourself taking a bribe and upload it to the app

►Words can be recorded and uploaded live when asking for a bribe.

‌►Live video can also be recorded and uploaded.

►If you do not have access to a live report, you can upload a copy of the complaint that the victim has already written, as well as related photos, audio and video recordings through the app.

►Then go to Lodge Compliant (Complaint Registration) option and press Submit and the complaint will reach ACB. The message comes as soon as the complaint is made.

► The complaint immediately goes to the special cell at the ACB headquarters. The staff there will forward the complaint to the concerned ACB department in the district.

►The concerned authorities will immediately register a case against the government official and his staff and take arrest or other disciplinary action.

► After the above procedures the case will be registered and an investigation will commence.

►ACB will post the progress of the case in the app from time to time.

Officials are planning to conduct awareness seminars at the district, municipality, mandal and panchayat levels through the village and ward secretariat system. People will also be informed about the use of the app through advertisements in pamphlets, TV and papers.

Also Read: AP: Kakani Directs Officials To Monitor Vegetable Prices