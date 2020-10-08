Absentee Opposition Leader Comes To Amaravati After 3 Months

Who is the most famous and the only guest politician in Andhra Pradesh? Who stays outside the state and visits only occasionally before flying off to Hyderabad? No marks for guessing. It’s none other than our dear Chandrababu Naidu, the leader of the Opposition in Andhra Pradesh.

Previously, only Farooq Abdullah of Jammu and Kashmir used to have this distinction. He used to play golf in London for months and used to pay an occasional visit to Srinagar during the time when the state was in the grip of extremism. Chandrababu is doing the same even when the state is not in the grip of terrorism.

He is once again “visiting” Andhra Pradesh after a gap of three months. On Wednesday, he arrived at his residence in Undavalli near Amaravati. He will be in Amaravati to take part in an online programme to mark the 300th day of the Amaravati protests. The programme would be held on Monday.

The last time he visited AP was in June, when his party leader and former minister Atchen Naidu was arrested in connection with the ESI scam. Chandrababu had violated the Corona lockdown during that visit. He held a couple of online programmes with the party workers and left. This time too, he is going to answer an online meeting.