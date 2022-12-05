AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Minister For Education Botsa Satyanarayana condemned the fake news about the termination of outsourced government staff published by the 'Yellow Media'- ABN Andhra Jyothi and Eenadu. Speaking to the media on Monday, Botsa Satyanarayana fired the media houses for trying to create confusion among the people by posting such news.

Speaking further he said that the main aim of these papers was to show the AP Government in poor light and disrupt law and order in the State. Who told them that we are terminating two lakh employees, he questioned further. All government employees are like family members and there is no need for worry, he assured.

"The people of this state have elected us with 151 seats. The Chief Minister’s governance is aimed at the welfare of all sections. We have no plans of terminating employees and there was no discussion about that either, " he stated emphatically.

It is because of such fake news that CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has called for boycotting Andhra Jyothi and Eenadu, he said. We strongly condemn these false reports that are being posted about our government, Botsa Satyanarayana decried.

Also Read: Political Interference in AP Skill Development Scam : Sajjala