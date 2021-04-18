AB Venkateswara Rao's Letter To CBI Against All India Service Conduct Rules: AP Police

The Andhra Pradesh Police department condemned the letter written by the former chief of Intelligence AB Venkateswara Rao (ABV) to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) over the YS Vivekananda Reddy case.

Speaking to the media on Sunday, State Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG Technical Services) D Pala Raju ruled out the allegations made by the former chief as baseless and were against the All India Service Conduct Rules.

While explaining the facts of the letter written by ABV, the DIG stated he was the one who had supervised the investigation of YS Vivekananda Reddy's murder case till his transfer. He sought an explanation as to why the details of the investigation were not handed over to the authorities at the time of his (ABV's) transfer.

Speaking further, he said that this was a deliberate attempt by the former Intelligence Chief to sling mud at Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his family, instead of conducting a proper enquiry into the case.

The DIG said that it was surprising that ABV had doubts over the SIT investigation. He could send a letter in a sealed cover to the CBI if he had any evidence from his end as per procedure, Pala Raj clarified. He also condemned ABV for making baseless allegations against his fellow colleagues of senior ranking and that it was inappropriate to do so. If he had any such issues ABV should have done it officially, the DIG stated.

DIG Pala Raju further questioned as to why Venkateswara Rao was silent all these years and is now speaking about the matter. Making open critical statements about public figures and public servants about such matters is a serious thing and would be considered as misconduct from his end, the DIG reminded.

