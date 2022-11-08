GUNTUR: In good news for the people of Andhra Pradesh, the Aarogyasri services will soon be available at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Mangalagiri at Guntur district. AP Minister for Health, Medical and Family Welfare Vidadala Rajini announced the same on Monday.

Addressing the media after meeting the AIIMs officials the Minister stated that the government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with AIIMS to treat patients for mental illness and anti-microbial resistance and that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was supporting the institute in all aspects. She said that students in government medical colleges will get the best training from AIIMS in those subjects. The Minister said that the necessary support and assistance will be provided to develop AIIMS as a center of excellence in palliative care.

This apart the Minister said that Rs 55 crore was allocated for the development of infrastructure. The government has accorded an administrative sanction of Rs 7.74 crore for a permanent solution for water supply at AIIMS. Pipeline works from Atmakuru Reservoir have also begun to solve the issue. Additionally, Rs 1.08 crore has been sanctioned for shifting the overhead water tank and APSP 6th Battalion’s compound wall, she said.

Rajini said that the AP government has taken up the construction of a 132 KV electricity substation with Rs.35 crore, roads and drainage works with Rs.10 crore, and sought the pollution control board permissions.

AIIMS Director Tripathi revealed that till now Rs.55 crores have been spent for the development of AIIMS, and the state government is paying special attention to creating infrastructure and solving problems. Health Medical and Family Welfare (Covid Management & Vaccination) Secretary GS Naveen Kumar, DME Dr Vinod Kumar, Dean Dr Joy Ghoshal, and heads of all clinical departments at AIIMS were present.

