Aadhaar Services In AP Village, Ward Secretariats

AMARAVATI: The Village Secretariat and Ward Secretariat (VSWS) Department have stated that Aadhaar services will now be available at 3000 Village/Ward Secretariats across the state of Andhra Pradesh.

Other services like Aadhaar registration, changes, and update in Aadhar cards will now be available at Village and Ward Secretariats across the State.The department said the services would be free of cost to those who register for their Aadhaar card for the first time. According to the regulations, even those who update the biometrics of children between the ages of five and 15 will be given a one-time free offer. However, service charges for changes in Aadhaar, colour printout of the card, correction of errors in biometrics, and address changes details will be levied as per Aadhaar Registration Agency -UIDAI. Shan Mohan, Director, Village, and Ward Secretariat, has issued directions to all District Collectors on the modalities for the management of Aadhaar services in the Secretariats.

VSWS Director Shan Mohan said directives have been issued to all the Aadhaar service centers that were being set up in 3,000 secretariats across the state. One Aadhaar centre will be set for every five secretariats within equal distance from villages to ensure that everyone can avail of the services, he said.

The government is supplying a total of 15 types of electronic devices, including laptops, monitors, cameras, multi-functional, iris, fingerprint devices, white screens, focus lights, GPS devices, protectors, VGA to HDMI converter, exclusively for Aadhaar services.

These kits have already been distributed to a total of 1,100 secretariats in two phases. He said that the Aadhaar services have already commenced in the secretariats where the kits were received.

The Department has also imparted specialized training to Digital Assistants, Welfare and Education Assistants on how to conduct and manage the Aadhaar services in the Secretariats. The Village and Ward Secretariats have directed the respective District Collectors to restrict the use of digital assistants in the Village and Ward Secretariats to Aadhaar services only and not to assign them any other services.

If a digital assistant is not available in any of the secretariat providing Aadhaar services, Collectors are advised to start Aadhaar services in another secretariat nearby. Collectors have also been directed to widely disseminate the details of the Secretariats where Aadhaar services are available through local TV channels and other media. The authorities have directed the Collectors to set up special centers in schools and Anganwadi Centers to provide services like Aadhaar registration, biometric details update etc.

