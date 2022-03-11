99pc of AP Students in Ukraine Evacuated Under Operation Ganga

Amaravati: The state government said on Thursday that all but one of the 770 students from Andhra Pradesh had been successfully evacuated from war-torn Ukraine as part of Operation Ganga.

Since the evacuation began on February 26, except for five students who were en route, the rest of the kids have returned home.

One student's repatriation status has yet to be determined. In an official announcement, state Special Task Force member Babu Ahamed was reported as saying, "We sent him an email but got no response so far."

Six of the students who arrived from Sumy were identified as Telangana residents.

According to him, one student travelled from Ukraine to Poland to visit a family, while another was willing to stay in Ukraine.