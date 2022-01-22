90pc of Covid Cases in AP Are Omicron

More than 90 percent of the coronavirus cases registered in the state are of the omicron variant. It is clear after seeing the Omicron genome sequencing data. The health officials said that there is no need to worry and urged the people to follow COVID-19 rules.

Here are the symptoms of those who have tested positive for COVID-19:

Most of the people who have tested positive for coronavirus are having fever with chills, body pains, nausea, and headache for two days. From the third day onwards, fever and body pains will be reduced. But there will be sore throat, runny nose, cough, and cold. These symptoms will last for three to four days and in a week, all the symptoms will disappear.



The number of patients testing positive for COVID-19 are not admitted to the hospital. The majority of the people are in home isolation and are recovering from the disease. Those who have not taken two doses of vaccines and suffering from other comorbidities are being admitted to the hospital if they have tested positive for COVID-19.

In KGH, Visakhapatnam, 158 members have been admitted to the hospital in a day and only 10 of them required oxygen. The remaining people have been sent home and advised to stay in home isolation. The officials said that the patients should follow the medication and should stay safe.

Who should join the hospital?

There is no need for everyone who has tested positive should join the hospital. Those with uncontrollable sugar levels and BP levels should consult a doctor and be admitted to the hospital as per the doctor's advice.

When fever and cough are severe and oxygen saturation is less than 94 percent.

Pregnant women who gave birth and contracted coronavirus within 10 days and highrisk‌ pregnant women.

Children should be admitted to hospitals as per the advice and instructions of the pediatrician if they have tested positive for COVID-19.

Those who have been infected with coronavirus within seven days after surgery.

The government of Andhra Pradesh is taking all the measures to contain the spread of coronavirus.

