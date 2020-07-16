AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday took another decision adding 87 medical procedures under Arogyasri besides making the scheme accessible to anyone whose medical treatment cost exceeds RS 1,000. State Health Special Chief Secretary Jawahar Reddy issued orders in this regard. The order said that 87 medical procedures which cost from Rs 1,000 to 47,000 have been included in the scheme. Among them, there are 53 medical procedures for in-patient care besides 29 short-term medical procedures and another five daycare procedures.

To fulfill the electoral promise to make Arogyasri Scheme applicable to all those whose medical treatment cost crosses Rs 1,000, the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led Andhra Pradesh government had made some modifications in the scheme to be first implemented as a pilot project in West Godavari district from January 3. Now, the scheme will be extended to six districts, namely

Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Guntur, Prakasam, Kadapa and Kurnool districts.