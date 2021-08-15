VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy participated in the 75th Independence Day celebrations which were conducted at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium on Sunday. He unfurled the national flag and as the Chief Guest for the event received the salute of honour accorded by the armed forces. The Chief Minister inaugurated the tableaux organized by various government departments and presented awards to the state government officials on the occasion. He also presented service medals to the police officers on the occasion of Independence Day.

Addressing the State on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that as the nation was introspecting the good and bad and this discussion was good for the Nation. It is the time to set new goals and lay the path at this point of time and people have to be assured of a better tomorrow, he said.

Tomorrow is to reassure everyone, said Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy. Rights are to be equally distributed for all and we are providing transparent governance in this regard. "We are taking care of the welfare of SCs, STs, BCs, and minorities and have undertaken several welfare programs in the last 26 months for them, he said CM YS Jagan.

Speaking further he said that the government had spent Rs 83,000 crore on agriculture. We are providing an uninterrupted electricity supply to the farmers during the day. We are providing Rs. 13,500 per annum under the farmer’s guarantee scheme (YSR Rythu Bharosa) and so far Rs 17,000 crore has been given to farmers under the investment assistance programme. He also said that the government had provided free crop insurance to 31 lakh farmers, in addition to setting up a price stabilization fund of Rs 3,000 crore. We have also spent Rs 33,000 crore for procurement of grain, YS Jagan said.

While talking about the employment sector, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that 30 lakh permanent jobs have been created through the village and ward Secretariats system. We provide pensions at the doorsteps of the beneficiaries on the first day of every month. We are giving pensions to 61 lakh eligible people, as part of this, he apprised.

Services through the Rythu Bharosa Kendra are being provided right from seed distribution to crop sale where Rs 1039 crore was paid under input subsidy. We stand by the dairy farmers through the AP Amul project, he said.

Through the Nadu-Nedu programme were are changing the face of the Government schools which are equal to those of the corporate schools, he expressed with pride. As part of the mid-day meal schemes, we provide nutritious food to children through the Jagananna Gorumudda scheme.

Our government is in favour of women empowerment and we have distributed 31 lakh housing sites to the sisters of the state, he stated. We have also deposited Rs 13,000 crore in the past two years through the Amma Vodi scheme for mothers to encourage their children to go to school. Rs 9,000 crore was provided by YSR Cheyutha for women and R. 6,500 crore has been provided to DWCRA women so far. We have brought the Disha Act, Disha Police Stations, and Disha App for the safety of women in the State.

Not just that we have brought about revolutionary changes in the medical field. Those with an income of less than Rs 5 lakh have been brought under Arogyasri. Arogyasri is applicable if the cost of treatment exceeds Rs 1,000. YSR Village clinics are being set up in the villages and were are providing free treatment for those who are infected with the Coronavirus under the Arogyasri scheme. We are building 16 new medical cum teaching hospitals across the state, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said.

