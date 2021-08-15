AMARAVATI/NEW DELHI: On the occasion of the 75th Independence Day celebrations as many as 27 police officers from the State of Andhra Pradesh were selected for the Police Medals for Gallantry (PMG), President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service, and Police Medals for Meritorious Service, as per the list announced by the Union Home Ministry

Out of the total, 11 police officials will receive the Police medal for Gallantry (PMG) medal, two others the President’s Police Medal (PPM) for distinguished service and 14 others Police Medal (PM) for meritorious service and two from the Fire department also received awards for their meritorious service.

Recipients of Presidential Distinguished Service Police Medals from AP: Nalagatla Sudhakar Reddy (DSP, Chittoor), P. Sitaram (Commandant, Additional DGP's Office, Greyhounds).

Police medals for excellence: K Raghuveera Reddy (ASP-Intelligence, Rajamahendravaram), K Sadasiva Venkata Subba Reddy (ASP, Ongole), K Naveen Kumar (ASP, additional director of the office, Hyderabad), Vattikunta Venkateswara Naidu (ASP, Disha Police Station, Vijayawada), Chintapalli Ravikant (ACP, City Special Branch, Vijayawada), Venkatappa Hanumanthu (Assistant Commandant, 6th Battalion, APSP, Mangalagiri), G. Ravikumar (DSP, Tirupati), Kadimicherla Venkata Raja Rao (DSP, PTO, Mangalagiri), J. Srinivasulu Reddy (SDPVO, Nellore), Bolla Guna Ramu (Inspector, Vigilance and Enforcement, Vijayawada), Maddi Koteshwara Rao (SI, CCS, Srikakulam), Medida Venkateshwarlu (ARSI, Nellore), Ramavath Ramanasam, AR SI CSW Vijayawada), Irva Shivashankar Reddy (ARSI, 9th Battalion, Venkatagiri).

Talent Medal for Police Officers: Rajkumar Maddali (Assistant Central Intelligence Officer-2, Vijayawada). Bravery medals: S Buchhi Raju (JC), J Haribabu(JC), R Rajasekhar (DAC), D Mohd Bhasha (AAC), B Chakradhar (JC), K Papinayudu (SI), CH Saiganesh (DAC), M. Muneshwara Rao (SC), M. Nani (JC), P. Anil Kumar (JC), T. Keshava Rao (HC)

Two officers from the State Fire Department were awarded Fire Service Medal for Meritorious Service included Station officer Manikyam Guruswamy Naidu and leading fireman Juvvalakanti Nageswara Rao.

