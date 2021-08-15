VIJAYAWADA: The 75th Independence Day celebrations were held at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada on Sunday. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy unveiled and saluted the national flag after which he received the salute of honour from the Forces. The Chief Minister also had a glimpse of the tableaux of various government departments which were at display on the grounds.

Addressing the ceremonial function after unfurling the national tricolor the Chief Minister addressed the people of the State and wished everyone a happy Independence Day. He said it was the appropriate time to set new targets for the State. He spoke at length about the various schemes promulgated for the people of the State and stated that everyone should be given these as per their rights. He said that everyone should look forward with hope for the future.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also reviewed the ceremonial parade by different battalions of the Andhra Pradesh Special Police. Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das and Director General of Police D Gautam Sawang, and other senior officials attended the event. The Chief Minister also presented gallantry awards to police personnel and government officials as part of the event.

