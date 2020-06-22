AMARAVATI: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's government has gained unprecedented support from the public with mark governance in the state, and with welfare schemes reaching out to all sections of people. A survey conducted by the Centre for Psephology Studies (CPS) on 13 districts of the state from June 2 to 8 revealed that people are very much happy with YS Jagan's ruling and they completely supported the YSR Congres Party (YSRCP) government. CPS collected the opinion of 2,881 people across 13 districts of the state. This survey was conducted between November 23 and December 12 in 2019.

The survey also revealed that the government has huge support and confidence from people for the welfare schemes that are being implemented by the government even in the face of economic hardship due to COVID-19 lockdown. Of these, 2,881 people took part in the survey 55.2 per cent are rural voters and 44.8 per cent are urban voters. Earlier CPS had said in its survey that the YSRCP will win 133-135 assembly seats in the 2019 elections.

According to the latest survey by CPS, 55.8 per cent of the people in the state want YSRCP to be in power while 38.3 per cent want Telugu Desam Party (TDP). Both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Pawan Kalyan led Jana Sena party together gained the support of only 5.3 per cent of the population.

If the elections are held in the state now, the YSRCP party will again win with a sweeping majority, as per the survey report. The public welfare schemes implemented by the chief minister for the past one year of the ruling have reached out to the public very well and gained huge support to the government from the public.

Highlights of the CPS Survey:

71.6 per cent of the people voted for CM's proposal of introducing the English medium in state-run schools. Only 19.5 per cent disagreed for the introduction of English medium in government schools.

About 95 per cent of parents of students studying in public and private schools agreed to introduce English medium in government schools.

75.8 per cent of people appreciated the government's efforts in effectively tackling coronavirus, by implementing anti-COVID-19 measures and conducting tests on a massive scale.

CPS said that 63.9 per cent said that YSRCP is fulfilling the promises made by YS Jagan, while only 35 per cent is against this.

65.3 per cent of the people in the state said that the welfare schemes are good and 33.7 per cent voted against the welfare schemes implemented by the government.

Even 59.5 per cent of people in the proposed Amravati capital region supported the welfare schemes of the government.

62.6% of the people expressed their satisfaction with the ruling of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and the rest 36.1 per cent voted against the CMs ruling.

The majority of people living in all areas of the state expressed their happiness over YSRCP implementing welfare schemes that reach out to every section of the public regardless of the caste, but the Opposition parties have criticized YS Jagan's administration for the year, with a political conspiracy.



