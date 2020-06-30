AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh tested 18,114 samples in the last 24 hours, out of which 704 tested positive for COVID-19. With this, the cumulative coronavirus cases in the state rose to 14,995 on Tuesday.

According to the bulletin released by the state health department on June 30, AP reported seven deaths in the past 24 hours. Three deaths were reported in Krishna, followed by Kurnool district with two deaths and one death each was reported from Guntur and Anantapur. With this, the toll rose to 187 on Tuesday.

A total of 258 patients were cured of coronavirus and discharged from hospital on Tuesday. The total discharged cases in the state reached 6,511.

Of the 704 COVID-19 cases, 51 cases were related to people from other states, and five cases related to people who returned to AP from abroad.

AP has conducted testing on 8,90,190 COVID-19 samples till date.

Currently, there are 7,897 active COVID-19 patients who are undergoing treatment in the state, out of which 6,161 were being treated at hospitals, and the rest undergoing treatment at COVID-19 centres.

On the other hand, India reported 18,522 new coronavirus cases and 418 deaths in the past 24 hours on Tuesday. With this, the coronavirus cases in the country rose to 5,66,840 and currently, there are 2,15,125 active cases in the country.

A total of 3,34,821 lakh people were cured and discharge from coronavirus in the country till date. COVID-19 deaths rose to 16,893 on Tuesday.

According to reports of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India has conducted COVID-19 testing on 86,08,654 samples till date.