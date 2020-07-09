VISAKHAPATNAM: Around 70 persons fell ill after consuming contaminated food at Malakapalem village of Guduturu panchayat of Madugula Mandal in the agency area of Visakhapatnam district on Wednesday night.

As details emerged in, of the 70 persons the health condition of the six people are said to be in critical condition. They were shifted to the Paderu district hospital, while the remaining are being treated at the local PHC.

The doctors identified that this had happened due to the consumption of dead cow meat.

The victims belong to a tribal community. They had consumed meat of a dead cow at a feast and later complained of abdominal pain, vomiting and motions.

Paderu MLA Bhagya Laxmi visited the hospital on Thursday morning and enquired about their health condition and directed the doctors to provide better treatment to the victims.