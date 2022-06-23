61.7pc Voter Turnout in Atmakur Bypolls

Nellore: Around 61.70 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 5 pm in the by-election to the Atmakuru Assembly constituency in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday.

No untoward incidents have been reported so far during the bypoll. The by-election was held to fill the vacancy caused due to sudden demise of then Information Technology and Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy of the YSRCP in February.

His younger brother Vikram Reddy is the ruling YSRCP candidate and he is locked in a contest with BJP's G Bharat Kumar Yadav.

The results of this bypoll will be declared on June 26.

Elaborate security arrangements were made to ensure smooth conduct of polling, according to state Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena.

Also Read: TDP's Galla Aruna Kumari Gives Clarity About Political Future