VISAKHAPATNAM: In a freak harbor mishap, at least six persons were killed and several others were feared trapped under a giant crane that came crashing down at Hindustan Shipyard in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. The crane crashed while the loading works were underway.

The death is likely to rise further as many people were feared to have been trapped under the huge crane.

Some of the injured are in critical condition and have been shifted to hospital for emergency treatment. Local police who rushed to the spot and initiated the rescue operations have also begun investigating the incident to ascertain the reason that has caused this mishap.

As per information from some sources, there were at least 16 persons working at the accident site in the shipyard when the giant crane came crashing down.

Tourism Minister Avanthi Srinivas has directed the officials to ensure all necessary treatment for the injured workers. City police commissioner RK Meena has also inspected the crane accident site.